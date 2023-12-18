Entire govt machinery in Southern dists to carry out relief works: Stalin

COIMBATORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday said the entire government machinery has been deployed in Southern districts battered by heavy rains to carry out relief works.

“Similar to our efficient functioning in Chennai during cyclone Michaung induced rains, the government will function even better and protect the people of southern districts,” he said in Coimbatore, after launching the ‘Makkaludan Mudhalvar’ scheme in Tamil Nadu.

The scheme envisages resolving issues on petitions received from the public within 30 days. In the first phase, camps will be conducted in all corporations, municipalities and town panchayats in districts barring cyclone affected Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts. In the four flood affected districts, the camps will be organised from January first week after issuing flood relief assistance to people.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation for ‘Semmozhi Poonga’ in Coimbatore.