Ensuring quality rice in PDS, noon meal top priority: Minister Vinoth

The minister said action had been initiated against the official responsible for supplying rice to the school under the midday meal scheme.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the sale of organic agricultural products at the Uzhavar Santhai in Thanjavur, Vinoth said he had been inspecting various government schemes being implemented in the district.

During one such inspection at Panchayat Union Middle School in Cholanmaligai, he found a bag of adulterated rice among the stock supplied for the midday meal scheme. He said he brought the matter to the notice of higher officials, who were instructed to take action against the official in charge of rice distribution to schools.