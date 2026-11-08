Ensuring quality rice in PDS, noon meal top priority: Minister Vinoth

TIRUCHY: Agriculture Minister R Vinoth said on Saturday that the State government will not compromise on the quality of food commodities distributed to the public, after an inspection detected a bag of adulterated rice at a government school in Thanjavur.
The minister said action had been initiated against the official responsible for supplying rice to the school under the midday meal scheme.
Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the sale of organic agricultural products at the Uzhavar Santhai in Thanjavur, Vinoth said he had been inspecting various government schemes being implemented in the district.
During one such inspection at Panchayat Union Middle School in Cholanmaligai, he found a bag of adulterated rice among the stock supplied for the midday meal scheme. He said he brought the matter to the notice of higher officials, who were instructed to take action against the official in charge of rice distribution to schools.
"We are particular about the quality of food supplied to students and commodities distributed through PDS outlets. Action will be initiated against officials responsible for violations," he said, adding that inspections would continue and action would be taken immediately against those found flouting norms.
Meanwhile, the minister said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay was keen on promoting organic food consumption to encourage a healthy lifestyle. Accordingly, the government launched weekly sales of organic agricultural products at all Uzhavar Santhais.
At the Kumbakonam Uzhavar Santhai, he said the government allotted 12 shops to sell organic products, with 1,305 kg of produce stocked for sale.
These outlets would offer traditional rice varieties, millets, pulses, vegetables, fruits, spices, honey, and other organic products, including value-added items, he added.