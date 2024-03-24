Ensuring awareness for 100 pc voting through events in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy district administration organised various events on creating awareness for 100 per cent polling awareness across the district. Collector and returning officer M Pradeep Kumar inaugurated the programmes.

The Collector flagged off the marathon from the court roundabout in which the students from several educational institutions took part.

Subsequently, he visited the voters who crossed 85-years-old and handed over the invitation for voting and appealed to them for compulsory voting.

While the returning officer visited the polling stations and inspected the ramps established to facilitate the differently abled and senior citizen voters.

Later, he visited the rangoli awareness made by the Women Self Help Group members at north Veedhi in Srirangam near Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in which around 100 women drew rangolis creating awareness on compulsory voting.

The women also wrote slogans along with the rangoli. Srirangam RDO Dakshinamurthy and others accompanied the Collector and returning officer.