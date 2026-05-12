'Ensures voices of opposition ring out more strongly': MK Stalin to newly elected TN Speaker, Dy Speaker

In a post on X, Stalin emphasised the significance of the designations and affirmed that the two titleholders must uphold the "dignity of the assembly."

"My heartiest congratulations to Thiru. J.C.D. Prabhakar, who has been elected as the Hon'ble Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, and to Thiru. Ravishankar, who has been elected as the Hon'ble Deputy Speaker of the Assembly. The two individuals seated in a position of honor graced by the greatest of personalities must uphold that tradition and the dignity of the Assembly," he said.