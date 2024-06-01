Ensured uninterrupted power supply in Tamil Nadu, says government

CHENNAI: After the DMK came to power in May 2021, the state's total installed generation capacity increased by over 4000 MW to 36,671 MW in May 2024 from 32,595 in 2021.

An official release said that the total installed solar capacity has gone up to 8,496 MW in the state after the commissioning of the 3,984 MW solar projects in the last three years.

The state has been ensuring uninterrupted power supply to the consumers even as the power demand touched an all-time high of 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024, while the energy consumption recorded a high of 454.32 million units on April 30.

The state absorbed a record 120.25 million wind energy units on September 10, 2023, while an all-time high solar energy consumption of 40.50 MU on April 23, 2024.

To ensure an uninterrupted power supply, TANGEDCO's thermal power station generation has been increased from 15,554 MU in 2020-21 to 20,391 MU in 2021-22 which is a rise of 31.1 per cent.

The generation has gone up by 11.27 per cent to 22,689 MU in 2022-23 and 25,479 MU in 2023-24 (12.3 per cent). The hydro generation has increased from 1660 MU in 2021-22 to 2261 MU in 2022-23.

Since 2021, 54 substations with a combined capacity of 10,779 MVA were commissioned.

The capacity of the 378 substations was increased with the installation of 6,373 MVA power transformers. After the launch of the 24X7 customer care centre - Minnagam by the chief minister on June 20, 2021, it received 23.97 lakh complaints and resolved 99.82 per cent of complaints.