Ensure uninterrupted power supply: Min Thennarasu tells officials

CHENNAI: State electricity minister Thangam Thennarasu on Monday held a detailed review of the power demand of the state and advised his officials to make efforts to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the people of Tamil Nadu.

Holding his first review of the electricity departments with the chief engineers among other officials at the headquarters of Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, Thennarasu, who was allocated the energy/electricity portfolio a couple of days ago, asked the TNEB officials must take all efforts to provide uninterrupted supply of electricity in tune with the overall power demand of the people of the state.

The minister who reviewed the power generation through various sources in the state also had a detailed discussion on the progress on the power generation and transmission projects undertaken by the department.

Thennarasu also reviewed in detail the progress of various announcements made on behalf of the department in the State Assembly.

The minister specifically instructed the officials to redress the grievance of the consumers without delay. He also asked the zonal chief engineers to undertake precautionary measures to be taken up by the department to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity to the people during the ensuing monsoon season.

Thennarsu also visited Minnagam, a consumer grievance redressing forum, following the review which was attended by TANGEDCO chairman Rajesh Lakhoni and managing director R Manivannan.