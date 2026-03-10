Ensure uninterrupted LPG supply: EPS

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami today urged the Union Government to take immediate steps to ensure the uninterrupted supply of LPG cylinders across the country.
In his statement, he said that any disruption could severely affect restaurant owners, small food businesses and ordinary households in Tamil Nadu.
He noted that the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and several Gulf nations has created complications in the transportation of petroleum products to India.
In this context, reports that Indian Oil Corporation has temporarily halted the distribution of LPG cylinders for commercial and industrial use and advised consumers to switch to alternative fuels have caused concern, he said.
EPS said the situation has been creating hardship for restaurants and small eateries that depend on cylinders for their daily operations. "If the supply of LPG cylinders is disrupted further, it will severely affect thousands of small food establishments and ultimately burden the common people," he said.
He urged the Union Government and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to act swiftly and make the necessary arrangements to ensure adequate and timely availability of LPG cylinders across the country.
He asked the DMK government administration to facilitate alternative fuel arrangements and provide appropriate concessions. He also emphasised the importance of keeping Amma canteens running without interruption.