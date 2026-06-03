Ensure transparency in tender procedures, MAWS secretary tells officials

CHENNAI: Additional Chief Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, held a review meeting and instructed officials to ensure complete transparency in the tender procedures conducted by the Board on Wednesday.
“Keeping in view the long-term drinking water requirements of the city and the daily drinking water needs of the public, water supply works must be carried out without any slackness,” he said.
Bedi emphasised the need for uninterrupted water supply and immediate grievance redressal. The Board distributes 1,250 MLD of drinking water daily across GCC limits, sourced from Poondi, Puzhal, and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, and other lakes, and 260 MLD from the Nemmeli desalination plants.
He directed field officials to conduct daily inspections across 9 water treatment plants and 143 distribution stations. He stressed on maintaining regular supply via mobile tankers and street taps to low-pressure and unserved areas.
Bedi also mandated that complaints regarding water supply and sewage clearance be resolved immediately, with on-site inspections by officials. “To maintain the sewerage network, 580 specialised machines must be deployed continuously to clear blockages. Safety barricades and signboards are required at active project sites, and damaged manhole covers must be replaced instantly,” he added.
Earlier, Bedi inspected the 24-hour Monitoring and Control Centre, instructing staff to forward public complaints to field officials instantly via SMS. He also reviewed operations at the Head Office’s GIS Management Centre. T Anand, Managing Director of CMWSSB, M Srinivasa Raghavan, Finance Director, and other senior officials were present in the meeting