Ensure transparency in tender procedures, MAWS secretary tells officials

“Keeping in view the long-term drinking water requirements of the city and the daily drinking water needs of the public, water supply works must be carried out without any slackness,” he said.

Bedi emphasised the need for uninterrupted water supply and immediate grievance redressal. The Board distributes 1,250 MLD of drinking water daily across GCC limits, sourced from Poondi, Puzhal, and Chembarambakkam reservoirs, and other lakes, and 260 MLD from the Nemmeli desalination plants.