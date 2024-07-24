'Ensure transparency consumer rights in e-commerce'

CHENNAI: After growing concerns on misleading advertisements disseminated through electronic modes under the domain of e-commerce entities, Empower India Centre for Consumer and Environment Education, Research and Advocacy, a voluntary organisation in Thoothukudi, wrote to Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

The advocacy group said that it has become imperative to safeguard the rights of genuine consumers, ensure swift justice, and facilitate quick compliance the interest of Indian consumers must be protected.

“E-commerce entities are required to establish transparent and accessible mechanisms for consumers to report misleading advertisements. They must undertake educational initiatives to inform consumers about their rights and the dangers of misleading advertisements,” said A Sankar, honorary secretary, Empower India.

To minimise the chances of frivolous appeals and ensure swift justice, any appeal against actions taken under this order must be supported by substantial evidence demonstrating compliance, he said. “E-commerce entities are encouraged to adopt and promote ethical advertising practices. There must be a fair and transparent e-commerce environment that prioritises consumer rights, reduces the incidence of misleading advertisements, and fosters trust between consumers and e-commerce entities. Compliance with these directives will not only benefit consumers but also enhance the credibility and reputation of e-commerce businesses,” he added.

The rights of the e-commerce consumers were included in the amended Consumer Protection Act of 2019. The State government must educate consumers about the rights through regional language which could be easier for a larger audience.

“Currently a huge number of consumers buying things from e-commerce sites has increased and it is necessary to educate them,” said T Sadagopan, a consumer activist.