Ensure survivor's future safety, urges CPI

CHENNAI: CPI state secretary M Veerapandian on Tuesday strongly condemned the incident and urged the government to ensure stringent action against all those involved in the crime.
He said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay had, soon after assuming office on May 10, ordered the formation of the "Singappen Special Task Force" to ensure women's safety and that a Government Order had also been issued in this regard.
Against this backdrop, Veerapandian said the woman, who was living with her mother after losing her father, was allegedly waylaid, abducted and subjected to gang rape by anti-social elements while returning home from work on Sunday evening in a village under the Mazhaiyur police limits in Pudukkottai district.
He said the victim, who was found crying on the roadside in a distressed condition, was admitted to the hospital with the help of a woman police constable and was undergoing treatment.
Stating that two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, Veerapandian said protests were being held by members of the public demanding the arrest of all those involved in the crime and strict punishment for the accused.
The CPI leader urged the State government to immediately arrest all those connected with the offence, provide adequate compensation for the survivor's future security, and ensure advanced medical treatment and support for her.