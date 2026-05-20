Ensure survivor's future safety, urges CPI

He said the victim, who was found crying on the roadside in a distressed condition, was admitted to the hospital with the help of a woman police constable and was undergoing treatment.

Stating that two persons had been arrested in connection with the incident, Veerapandian said protests were being held by members of the public demanding the arrest of all those involved in the crime and strict punishment for the accused.

The CPI leader urged the State government to immediately arrest all those connected with the offence, provide adequate compensation for the survivor's future security, and ensure advanced medical treatment and support for her.