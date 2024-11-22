Ensure supply of tur dal in ration shops: PMK

CHENNAI: Pointing out shortage of tur dal in PDS ration shops in and around Chennai, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to ensure uninterrupted supply of food items through ration shops.

In a statement, the senior leader said that tur dal for the month of November is yet to be distributed in Chennai and neighbouring districts. "It is learnt that only 200kg of tur dal was only distributed to some shops and several shops did not receive the lentil. In May, June and July months, a similar shortage occurred across the state. The government then assured that there will be no delay in procurement of the food items," he recalled.

He added that the intention to supply essential items through ration shops is to control the prices in the outside market. "Due to the shortage in ration shops, the price of tur dal in the outside market has increased to Rs. 210 from Rs. 180 per kilogram," he said.

Ramadoss urged the government to ensure uninterrupted supply as poor and middle class families depend on ration shops.