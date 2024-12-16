Ensure students’ safety before reopening, Tirunelveli district administration directs schools

CHENNAI: School authorities should check the damage caused by the floods and ensure that their premises were safe before asking students to return to classes, instructed the Tirunelveli district administration on Monday.

The heavy, relentless rain that battered the region resulted in several waterbodies, including the Tamirabarani river, breaching their banks, resulting in water stagnation around schools. This forced the closure of schools in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts for three consecutive days.

As of Monday morning, the floodwater has receded, and efforts are on to drain stagnant water from low-lying areas. After most of the schools and colleges in Tirunelveli reopened on Monday, the district administration directed the managements of schools located close to the Tamirabarani river to conduct inspections and ensure that it is safe for students, said a Daily Thanthi report.

In case of waterlogging or any damages to the school premises, the chief educational officer should be informed immediately, it added.