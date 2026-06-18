Madras High Court bins plea for strict scrutiny of SC constituencies

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SA Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan observed that any grievance relating to the disqualification of a candidate or false declarations made in nomination papers must be addressed through an election petition.

The Court made the observation while dismissing the plea by Arjun Sampath, who had submitted that of the 234 Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, 44 are reserved for Scheduled Castes and that only Scheduled Caste candidates professing Hinduism, Sikhism, or Buddhism should be permitted to contest from such constituencies.