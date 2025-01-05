Ensure social justice in judge appointment, Ramadoss appeals to CJ

CHENNAI: Claiming that only 15 persons from the Vanniyar community have been appointed as judges of the Madras High Court in the last 162 years, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the HC Chief Justice to ensure social justice.

In a statement, the senior leader said that nine posts in the Madras High Court are currently vacant out of the 75 judge posts in the HC. "During the current year, 10 judges will retire. When the vacant and to-be-vacant posts are filled, chances should be given to under-represented communities, including Vanniyars. Since 1862, only 15 Vanniyars have been appointed judges (in the HC). Presently, of the 66 judges, only three are from the Vanniyar community," he added.

Pointing out that several communities have not been given the opportunity to date, Ramadoss recalled that the Supreme Court and Law Commission have instructed to provide representation to all the communities despite there being no reservation system for the posts.

"It is learnt that the process to recommend new judges to the Supreme Court Collegium has commenced. The committee under the Chief Justice of Madras High Court should recommend judges from Vanniyar and other under-represented communities," he demanded.