Ensure safety around abandoned wells: Ariyalur district collector

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur district collector on Friday instructed the officials to enumerate the abandoned borewells and wells in the district and asked the public to initiate erecting safety measures around them.

According to official sources, the Ariyalur district collector J Anne Mary Swarna convened a meeting with the officials and asked them to check the abandoned wells, and pits in the construction sites and quarries across the district. She asked the officials to erect fencing around the abandoned wells and install reflective stickers and warning boards to prevent life losses.

The collector also asked the officials to warn the owners and ensure the necessary safety steps and asked the children not to go near these abandoned wells.

She also warned of severe legal action against the owner if failed to adhere to the regulations.