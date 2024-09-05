Ensure repatriation of TN fishermen in Lankan custody, CM Stalin tells Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday asked the Union Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to urgently take up the issue of apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy with Colombo and ensure repatriation of Indian fishermen and their boats from the island nation.

Drawing the MEA’s attention to the ‘alarming’ issue of frequent arrest of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Lankan Navy which profoundly affected the livelihood of the state fishermen, Stalin referred to the incident of Sri Lankan Navy apprehending four fishermen from Pudukkottai and their boat (Registration No IND-TN-08-MM-1418) into custody on September 4 and said, “I request you to urgently take up this issue with the Sri Lankan authorities to ensure the repatriation of Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody and their boats and also to seek a waiver of the penalty imposed on humanitarian grounds.”

Stating that the traditional waters have provided sustenance and livelihoods to generations of fishermen and their families, the Chief Minister, in his official letter to Union Minister S Jaishankar, said that the seizure of boats and frequent arrests of fishermen has resulted in immense hardship and distress for coastal communities.

Citing a September 3 report suggesting that a Sri Lankan Court imposed a fine of Rs 1.5 crore on 12 fishermen who were taken into custody on July 21, 2024 while fishing in a boat bearing registration number IND-TN-12-MM-5900, the CM said, that the huge penalty would push the already distressed families of fishermen to extreme hardship and deprivation.

Seven fishers released by Sri Lanka return home

Meanwhile, seven Tamil Nadu fishermen, who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Coast Guard, returned on Wednesday.

A group of seven fishermen from Ramanathapuram district went fishing in the sea in August and were arrested for crossing the maritime border.

Following a request from the Tamil Nadu government, the Centre took steps to release the fishermen. All of them were handed over to Indian Embassy officials.

On Wednesday night, the fishermen arrived in Chennai on an Air India flight from Colombo.

They were received by the fisheries department officials, who arranged transport to their native villages.