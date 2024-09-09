Ensure release of Indian fishermen, boats in Sri Lankan custody: CM Stalin tells MEA

CHENNAI: Urging the Union External Affairs Ministry (MEA) to ensure the release of all Indian fishermen and boats in Sri Lanka custody, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday said that the number of Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy authorities so far in 2024 was highest in the last six years.

Drawing the MEA’s attention to the alarming rise in the incidents of apprehension of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin referred to the apprehension of 14 fishermen from Pudukkottai District along with their three mechanised fishing boats on September 7 and said that in the year 2024 alone (till September 7), 350 fishermen and 49 fishing boats were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy, which is the highest in the last six years.

“I urge you to take immediate and concrete diplomatic efforts to ensure the release of all the fishermen and boats in Sri Lankan custody,” said Stalin, in his letter to union external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

Citing the hefty fines imposed by the Sri Lankan courts on the fishermen which were way beyond their means, Stalin reiterated that the hefty fines would inevitably lead to prolonged incarceration and resultant distress for their families.

Stalin requested the MEA to intervene to secure a waiver of the hefty penalty imposed on the fishermen and initiate measures to revive the Joint Working Group without any further delay.