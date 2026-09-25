Ensure probe free of social or political influence: EPS

In his statement, he said that the sexual harassment case involving minor girls is disturbing and raises serious concerns in society. Pointing out that the matter had allegedly remained hidden from public view for several years, he stressed that the police investigating this case must not yield to any external pressure.

Noting that the ongoing police investigation brought to light various pieces of evidence in connection with the case, he stressed that cases involving sexual crimes against women and minor girls should be handled with seriousness and in accordance with the law. He also said those responsible for such offences should face legal action irrespective of social or political influence.