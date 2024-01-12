Ensure Pongal holiday for all students; Annamalai urges TN Govt

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to ensure the Pongal holiday for all the students and emphasised that students should not be made as scapegoats for the publicity politics.

"Around 1,900 students across Tamil Nadu are staying in sports hostels in different towns run by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT). These students who aspire to excel in the field of sports are sacrificing their parents' warmth and studying from hostels. Pongal holiday has been denied to these students saying that they should be spectators at the Khelo India Youth Games 2024 to be held in Chennai from January 19 to 31. All the students have been advised to stay in hostels for Pongal and not to go to their hometowns and this move disappointed the students as well as their parents," Annamalai said in a social media post.

"Pongal festival is close to all Tamils. It is customary for people who live in remote areas and other towns to celebrate Pongal with their families in their hometowns. For all children, Pongal is a highly anticipated festival every year. Denial of Pongal holiday for the students is strongly condemned, " he noted.

Further, the saffron party leader said that all basic amenities including accommodation, food and drinking water must be arranged for all school students who are all participating in the Khelo India Youth Games.