Ensure no eligible voters excluded from electoral rolls: EPS to cadres

In a statement, he urged party functionaries, including district secretaries and office bearers of towns, municipal and constituency-level functionaries and booth-level agents, to work together and ensure that all eligible voters remain on the electoral rolls.

He instructed the party functionaries to verify the names of young voters who have turned 18 and are eligible to vote, as well as identify the voters who have shifted their residences and names that have been included in the electoral rolls at more than one place.

He also asked the functionaries to identify deceased voters whose names continue to appear on the rolls and help correct discrepancies in the electoral list.

EPS urged the cadres to collect the necessary documents from eligible voters and submit the required forms to the concerned election officials to complete the process.

He directed the party functionaries to coordinate with the officials and rectify the discrepancies during verification and ensure that eligible voters are not left out of the electoral rolls. He further stressed active participation in the exercise for successful completion.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission, the final electoral rolls are scheduled to be published on January 4, 2027, the AIADMK leader noted.