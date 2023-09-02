Ensure nameboards are changed to Tamil in three months: PMK to TN govt

CHENNAI: While welcoming the government's decision to increase the penalty for not using Tamil language in name boards of shops, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the government to ensure all name boards are changed in Tamil within 3 months.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the government appraised the High Court about increasing the penalty from Rs. 50 to Rs. 2,000 by issuing a government order. "Traders should not be allowed to erect name boards in English or in other languages after paying Rs. 2,000. The order should be issued in a way to impose Rs. 2,000, if boards are not changed to Tamil within 30 days. For second and third offense, the penalty should be Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 10,000. Government should ensure Tamil name boards in shops within 3 months from the order, " he urged.

He added that the traders association has promised to use Tamil name boards during his 'Tamilai Thedi' campaign and some shops have changed the boards. He also requested the traders to change name boards into Tamil without waiting for the government order.

Meanwhile, party president Anbumani Ramadoss condemned the decision of Periyar University to rent auditorium, dining hall, conference rooms, computer lab and class rooms and fixed rents between Rs. 1,200 and Rs. 40,000.

"Auditoriums of Anna University and Madras University were being rented out. After a fake graduation function was held in Anna University, the practice was stopped. Similarly, facilities of Periyar University can also be used unscrupulously used, " he warned.

He urged the University to drop the decision to rent its facility and focus on education.