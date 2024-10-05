Ensure lawyers treated with dignity, appeals Madras HC advocates body

CHENNAI: Taking note of the remarks made by Justice R Subramanian on senior counsel P Wilson, the Madras High Court Advocates Association wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court to ensure that all the advocates are treated with respect during the legal proceedings.

The letter signed by G Mohana Krishnan, the president of the advocates association stated that the senior counsel Wilson was subjected to unwarranted harsh words delivered in a heavy and accusatory tone.

This incident has caused significant distress among the members of the legal fraternity, noted the letter. It was not only unnecessary but also contrary to the standards of decorum and professionalism that our Court upholds, highlighted the letter.

Leaving similar incidents unaddressed could undermine the dignity of the judicial process, said the letter and sought the Chief Justice to review the matter. Further, the association also sought necessary steps to be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

It was reported that the senior counsel appeared for the Tamil Nadu Public Service in an appeal before a division bench of Justice R Subramanian and Justice L Victoria Gowri at the Madurai bench.

During the hearing, Justice R Subramanian allegedly made some heated comments over the submission of senior counsel Wilson.

The incident was recorded through a video conference by an unknown person and the edited version of the video was circulated on social media, which triggered a controversy.