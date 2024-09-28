Ensure K'taka sticks to SC order of 177 tmc Cauvery water: Tamil Nadu writes to WRD

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department (WRD) has appealed to the Cauvery Water Management Authority to urge the Karnataka government to release Cauvery water to the State as per the Supreme Court order for the forthcoming months.

The officials from state WRD have also categorically rejected the Karnataka government's stand that it released beyond the stipulated quantity of water to Tamil Nadu and made it clear that surplus water from the reservoirs in Karnataka following heavy rains cannot be taken into account. Going by the SC order, Karnataka has to release 177 tmc of water to Tamil Nadu in a water year, starting from June 1.

"We have made it clear that the Karnataka government should release water as per SC's final verdict and it should meet the monthly quota. Karnataka released 202.96 tmc between June 1 to September 27, as against the stipulated quantity of 119.46 tmc, for the same period. However excess water will not be taken into account as Karnataka discharged the surplus water from their reservoirs. It did not benefit us," Additional Chief Secretary of WRD K Manivasan told media persons after attending the Cauvery Water Management Authority meeting held in Delhi on Friday.

He continued that the cumulative inflow of Cauvery water received at Biligundlu this month (till September 27) was 25.77 tmc of water. "Apart from discharging water to irrigation, we are also releasing water from Mettur for drinking water and industrial uses," he said. He also rejected the Karnataka government's claim that TN is using Cauvery water excessively and increasing the cultivation areas in the Delta. "We are demanding our rights and putting forth demands based on data of the last three decades," he said.