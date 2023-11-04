Ensure K'taka releases 2,600 cusecs of Cauvery water to TN: Vaiko

CHENNAI: Pointing out the order of Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), MDMK General Secretary Vaiko urged the Central government to ensure that Karnataka releases 2,600 cusecs of water in Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department has urged the Authority to release 13,000 cusecs of water and pointed out that Karnataka has to release 83 TMC of water during the present year. The government also pointed out that Mettur Dam has a storage of only 18 TMC.

"But Karnataka argued that its dams do not have sufficient water and claimed that constructing a new dam in Mekedatu will store more water. Also, Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar opined that constructing Mekedatu is the only solution to resolve Cauvery water sharing issue," Vaiko recalled.

He added that Karnataka has made the same statement in front of the Authority also. "It is condemnable that the Karnataka government is trying to construct the dam. If the Mekedatu dam is constructed, water to Tamil Nadu will be stopped completely," he warned.

The Authority has ordered Karnataka to release 2,600 cusecs till November 23. The Union government should ensure the release of water, Vaiko urged.