Ensure Karnataka release water: Farmer leaders

TIRUCHY: Farmers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to initiate legal proceedings to force Karnataka release water. Associations representing farmers are expecting a bold, strong action from the state.

According to S Masilamani, a farmers association leader, the state government should not go soft against Karnataka on this issue. “We are aware that their reservoirs are almost full but refuse to release the rightful monthly share of water and neither do they follow the distress formula,” he said.

“The Karnataka Chief Minister’s recent statement on Cauvery water issue is a formal burial of the apex court direction. The Tamil Nadu government should strongly protest it and take it up in legal quarters. The Chief Minister MK Stalin should intervene and step-up action against Karnataka. If needed, we would also approach the court for our water requirement,” Masilamani said.

The farmer leader also pointed out the issue cannot be resolved through talks, despite both the ruling parties are in alliance, and sought legal process. The apex court itself made it clear that there should be no direct talks anymore. The same principle was followed to the hilt by the then Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her tenure, he added. “It is wise for CM MK Stalin to follow in her footsteps,” he said.