Ensure hassle-free services at e-Seva centres: Tamil Nadu government

However, employees working at the centres say persistent technical glitches and poor network connectivity continue to hamper service delivery.

The e-Seva Centres, managed by the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, provide a range of citizen services, including the issuance of revenue certificates and other government documents.

Tamil Nadu has around 33,000 e-Seva Centres, of which nearly 6,000 are operated by the State government, while about 26,500 function under the franchise model.