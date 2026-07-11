Ensure hassle-free services at e-Seva centres: Tamil Nadu government

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has directed all District Collectors to ensure the smooth functioning of e-Seva Centres across the State.
However, employees working at the centres say persistent technical glitches and poor network connectivity continue to hamper service delivery.
The e-Seva Centres, managed by the Department of Information Technology and Digital Services, provide a range of citizen services, including the issuance of revenue certificates and other government documents.
Tamil Nadu has around 33,000 e-Seva Centres, of which nearly 6,000 are operated by the State government, while about 26,500 function under the franchise model.
Citizens submit applications for various certificates through these centres, which are then forwarded electronically to the respective government departments for processing.
According to officials, the Chief Minister's Office recently wrote to all District Collectors directing them to ensure the hassle-free functioning of e-Seva Centres following reports of delays in processing applications.
The government has instructed Collectors to closely monitor the functioning of e-Seva Centres located in District Collectorates and Taluk offices and take steps to improve service delivery.
However, employees at several centres said recurring technical problems continue to affect their operations.
"Digital transactions between government offices and e-Seva Centres are frequently disrupted due to technical glitches.
This week alone, the servers were down on three occasions. Poor cable infrastructure and weak internet connectivity are major concerns," an e-Seva centre employee said.
Staff members said the centres require a comprehensive technological upgrade to ensure uninterrupted public services and faster processing of applications.
List of services offered in e-Seva centres:
Community certificate
Nativity certificate
Income certificate
Deserted woman
Family Migration
Unemployment
Widow certificate
FIR status
CSR
Driving license
Birth certificate
Death certificate
New ration card