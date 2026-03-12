Ensure gas supply, CM Stalin tells Centre

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stressing urgent concerns for the state and Tamils living in West Asia amid ongoing regional tensions.
In a message posted on X, Stalin requested immediate action to guarantee an uninterrupted LPG supply for domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers in Tamil Nadu, given the situation in West Asia.
He also called for urgent measures to ensure the safety of Tamils stranded in the region, including facilitation of transit visas, coordinated evacuation efforts and additional flights to enable their safe return.
The chief minister informed that he had also addressed a letter to Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri regarding natural gas allocation for power plants, urging a review of the Natural Gas (Supply Regulation) Order, 2026.
He emphasised the need to secure sufficient gas supplies for power plants to meet the forthcoming summer peak demand in Tamil Nadu.
“Our MPs will hand over these letters in person to the concerned Union Ministers. We look forward to swift action from the Government of India,” the Chief Minister stated.
Stalin also requested the Centre to facilitate visas for the Tamils stranded in the Gulf region. He noted in the letter to the PM that over 19 lakh Tamils were employed across the Gulf region, and the rapidly evolving security situation has caused anxiety among them and their families.