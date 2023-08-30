Ensure free college education for government school students: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to ensure government students, who are benefited under 7.5 per cent reservation, get free education by paying special fees or directing the colleges to bear the fees.

In a statement, the senior leader expressed concern that some private engineering colleges are demanding fees from government school students.

"As the counseling for engineering admission has completed and admission to end on August 31, several government school students are struggling to confirm their seats despite getting allocation. This is due to private colleges demanding fees from them, " he said.

He noted that the state government pays fees for the students, who get admitted under 7.5 per cent quota in medical, engineering, veterinary science, agriculture and other colleges. Also, the government pays Rs. 40,000 towards hostel and food expenses for each student every year.

"However, colleges are demanding the students to pay up Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 40,000 for special coaching, campus interview, communication development and others, " he urged.

Moreover, the colleges are demanding additional charges for hostel and food. Managements of colleges are refusing to hand over admission letters to the students, he alleged.

"It is unfair to seek additional fees from students, who are from economically weaker backgrounds. The government should talk with the management of private colleges. After hearing them, the government should make a decision whether to pay for the special coaching or direct the colleges to bear the costs. Either way, the government should ensure no fees are collected from the students, " he urged.