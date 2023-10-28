Ensure education of kids from evicted families: HC

CHENNAI: Noting that it was the duty of the government to provide primary education, the Madras High Court directed the State government to ensure that the children from families that are evicted and resettled elsewhere had access to education at institutions run by the government, local authority, or even private institutions.

The government should abide by the provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, during eviction and resettlement, added the first bench comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy.

The bench said this while disposing of a petition filed by Vanessa Peter, representing the Information and Resource Centre for the Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC). She had moved the High Court seeking to direct the State not to carry out arbitrary evictions without adhering to due process as mandated by laws and policies.

The petitioner also stated that the authorities should strictly implement and adhere to the guidelines, principles, and policies of the government post-eviction and resettlement locality.

Appearing for her, advocate R Munuswamy said the government was not providing educational opportunities and facilities to the children from the evicted families who were rehabilitated at a distant place.

The government, he added, was carrying out evictions in an indiscriminate manner, and without providing for the basic amenities. The State should frame proper guidelines for evictions, submitted the counsel.

Government pleader P Muthukumar responded that during eviction drives and resettlement, special camps were conducted by the Education Department to issue transfer certificates so that the children could obtain admissions to the schools at resettled sites. The evicted families were also provided with free basic amenities, submitted the government pleader.

The bench pointed out that it was the duty of the government to provide primary education, and disposed of the petition.