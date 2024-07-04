Ensure cofferdam work doesn't hinder free flow of tidal water into Odiyur lake: NGT tells NHAI

CHENNAI: The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to ensure free flow of tidal water into the Odiyur lagoon by temporarily halting the construction of a cofferdam from one side.

While hearing an application filed by K Saravanan pertaining to the construction of a new bridge across Odiyur lake in Cheyyur taluk of Kancheepuram district, the green tribunal observed that the NHAI had originally proposed to construct a cofferdam in two stages instead of creating one for the entire width of the lake in one go, in order to enable free flow of tidal water.

However, the applicant pointed out that even before the NHAI could complete building the cofferdam from the southern side, construction on the northern side had commenced, which would adversely affect the exchange of tidal waters.

In response, the NHAI stated that it was the contractor entrusted with the job who commenced work from the northern side without realizing the potential impact. It assured that the work on that side would be halted until the work on the southern side was fully completed.

"Whether it is on the northern side or southern side, the project proponents have to ensure that there is a free flow of natural tidal water at all seasons and at all times, as contemplated by themselves," a bench comprising Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati stated.

It also directed the NHAI to advise their contractor to clear out the already-constructed portion of the cofferdam from the northern side and finish work on the southern side first. Once the construction on the southern side was finished, they could recommence work on the other side, it added.

"However, they must ensure that natural tidal water continues to flow freely, as mentioned earlier," the order stated.