Ensure apex court stay against HC order on online gaming: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Warning that youngsters in the state will lose money in online gaming, PMK founder S Ramadoss asked the government whether it has filed any appeal in the Supreme Court against an order issued by the Madras High Court that allowed online gaming in the state.



In a statement, the senior leader said that one month will lapse on Friday after the High Court passed a judgement excluding online rummy and poker from the purview of online gambling act.

"It is unknown whether the state government filed any appeal against the order. It is condemnable that the government remains indifferent towards the life of the youngsters, " he said.

He pointed out that the state law minister S Ragupathy said in an event that the government has filed an appeal. But, the appeal has not been numbered or listed for hearing.

"Leveraging this, online rummy firms started hunting the youngsters of the state by luring with cash prizes upto Rs. 3.5 Crore. If this continues, youth will lose money and reports about suicides will surface. This should be prevented, " he opined.

Ramadoss urged the government to disclose about the appeal and take measures to expedite the hearing if an appeal has been filed apart from getting an interim stay against the High Court order.