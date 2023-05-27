Begin typing your search...

Ensure admission in 3 govt medical colleges, urges PMK

The three colleges have 500 MBBS seats and if the courses are allowed to be cancelled, medical infrastructure of the State will be affected, he said.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|27 May 2023 8:31 AM GMT
CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the State government to rectify gaps in infrastructure and take measures to ensure admission in Chennai Stanley Government Medical College, Tiruchy and Dharmapuri government medical colleges.

TamilnaduAnbumani RamadossChennai Stanley Government Medical CollegePMK
DTNEXT Bureau

