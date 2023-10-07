Ensure 80 per cent private jobs to Tamils: PMK Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Urging the state government to take action against Kancheepuram district collector for speaking in favour of appointing north Indians in private companies, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss requested the government to pass a Bill to ensure 80 per cent of private jobs in Tamil Nadu are reserved to Tamils.

In a statement, Anbumani quoted the district collector, who reportedly said that the workers from north India work more for lower pay and local workers are demanding higher pay and frequent leave. "The collector has spoken like the HR manager of a private company. It is condemnable, " he said.

He added that neighbouring states like Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have passed laws to provide 80 per cent jobs in the private sector to local workers.

Even though such a law is enacted in Tamil Nadu, at least priority should be given to the local workers.

"During the 2021 assembly election, DMK has promised to enact a law ensuring 75 per cent private jobs to Tamils. If the government enacted a law there is no issue. Government's inaction and silence has emboldened the district collectors and private companies to act against the local people, " he alleged.

He urged the government to clarify whether jobs in the private sector should be given to Tamils or north Indians.

"If the government's stand is for providing jobs to locals, action should be taken against the collector. A Bill should be passed in the assembly session that starts on October 9 to ensure 80 per cent private jobs to local people, " Anbumani demanded.

In another statement, PMK founder S Ramadoss has urged the state government to take action against Sri Lankan pirates for attacking Tamil Nadu fishermen with the help of Interpol.

"Attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen by pirates are rising recently. In the last two months, 10 such incidents have occurred. Fishermen are affected by pirates as well as the Sri Lankan Navy, " he said.