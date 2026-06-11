Ensure 3-phase power for farmers, PMK urges government

He said that with the water release from Mettur now ruled out, about one lakh acres in the Cauvery command area are relying on groundwater.

“For several weeks, the Cauvery command districts have not received sufficient uninterrupted three-phase power, so groundwater could not be pumped,” he said, adding, “As a result, fields are beginning to crack and paddy crops are starting to wither and farmers are worried that the young crops will die unless irrigation is provided immediately.”

“Growers have already spent up to Rs 30,000 per acre on seed, planting, fertiliser and weeding. If these well-grown paddy crops are not saved, farmers will suffer heavy losses. Farmers are not asking for much from the government beyond reliable power to save their crops; their request is feasible to meet,” he said.