Ensure 100% delivery of flood relief assistance: Stalin tells bureaucrats

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday took stock of the situation in flood affected southern districts and instructed officials to ensure 100% delivery of relief assistance provided by the government to the flood affected people.

Stalin held a review meeting of various ministers concerned and the state chief secretary among the senior bureaucrats at the state Secretariat as disbursal of Rs 6,000 per family to the flood affected families of Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari commenced Friday.

In a message posted to this effect on micro blogging site "X", state sports and special project implementation minister Udhaynidhi Stalin said that the Chief Minister offered suggestions in accordance with the current situation in the flood affected districts.

The CM instructed that they must ensure 100% delivery of the relief assistance provided by the state government to the flood affected people. State revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran, state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu and senior bureaucrats took part in the meeting. The meeting happened a day after the state chief secretary gave instructions to the collectors of the four districts on effective disbursement of relief assistance to the floods affected families. The CM and ministers were understood to have reviewed the status of the repair and rehabilitation works being carried out in the flood ravaged districts.