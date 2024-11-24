Enrolment of women candidates in ITIs across TN crosses 95 per cent

CHENNAI: With the introduction of new and trending courses, the admission of women candidates in the Tamil Nadu government’s Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) across the State has crossed more than 95 per cent.

A senior official from the Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department told DT Next that government ITI institutes provide long-term skill training in 56 engineering trades.

“Apart from conventional trades like a welder, fitter, and turner, coaching for new age trades like logistics assistant, architectural assistant, medical electronics, operator advanced machine tools, and industrial safety management are also provided,” he added.

Stating that long-term skill training is provided to women students through ten exclusive government ITIs and four women wings in the State, he said the students were admitted to ITI institutes in Chennai, Guindy, Ambattur, Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, Salem, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore and Tiruchy. “The four women wings (girl students after completing schooling or college) of ITIs are situated in Ramanathapuram, Krishnagiri, Karur, and Namakkal,” he added.

Pointing out that there are 14 ITIs exclusively for women students, and the total intake capacity was 2,844, the official said a total of 2,711 were admitted in 2023-2024, which is about 96 per cent of students enrolled.

“In 2024-2025, it is expected to touch about 100 per cent,” he claimed. The official said that the training period ranges from 6 months to 2 years depending upon the trades. “There is also a need to introduce more new skills and modules to keep the education system relevant, with current and future technology trends,” he said.