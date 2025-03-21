Enrollments cross 1 lakh in TN government schools in 14 days

CHENNAI: For the new academic year 2025-26, over one lakh students have been admitted in state-run schools in the span of 14 working days, since the enrolment commenced on March 1.

CM MK Stalin on March 1 inaugurated government school admissions for the new academic year in Chennai, kick-starting the same throughout the state.

As per the data from the School Education Department, until March 17, as many as 78,117 students were newly admitted in government schools. And, on March 20, the enrollment crossed one lakh, with 1,06,268 students newly enrolling in government schools.

The registration of the newly enrolled students is being done promptly in the education management information systems (EMIS) portal, as per the directions from the directorate of elementary education.

To ensure maximum number of students join state-run students, DEE has directed teachers to conduct awareness campaigns across Tamil Nadu, and educate parents on the CM breakfast scheme for primary schoolchildren, noon meal scheme, Pudhumai Penn scheme, Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, Illam Thedi Kalvi initiative, Ennum Ezhuthum and Naan Mudhalvan scheme, among others, to encourage them to send their wards to state-run schools.