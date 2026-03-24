Enrol as voters, just 2 days left: EC to citizens

CHENNAI: With only two days left for voter enrolment, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has appealed to eligible citizens to apply for inclusion in the electoral rolls to exercise their franchise in the upcoming Assembly election.
The ECI emphasised that only those whose names appear in the electoral roll will be allowed to vote.
"If a person's name is not in the roll, they can apply online or submit forms through Booth Level Officers. However, this facility is available only till Thursday. Missing the deadline will mean they cannot vote in the ensuing election, " the Commission said in a notification.
Citizens can also contact the Voters' Helpline (1950) for assistance and obtain details through the department's WhatsApp service (94441 23456).
Officials said the Election Department has undertaken extensive awareness drives, especially targeting young voters, including regular messages on enrolment procedures and change of address in voter records.
According to officials, the final electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) reduced the total number of voters in the State from 6.41 crore to 5.67 crore. Since then, around three lakh new voters have been added.
"If citizens enrol now, their names will appear in the supplementary list prepared for the election," an official said.
The ECI reiterated its appeal, urging all eligible voters to make use of the final opportunity and ensure their names are included before the deadline.