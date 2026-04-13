Ennum Ezhuthum modules likely to be integrated with syllabus

However, with the Directorate of School Education currently reframing the syllabus for the upcoming academic year, officials indicate that the EE scheme will be incorporated into the syllabus, and the new textbooks will include EE scheme topics.



Started in the AY 2022-23 to bridge the learning gap developed in children during the COVID-19 lockdown, the DMK government and the Directorate launched the EE scheme in 2022-23 with a budget of Rs 152 crore. Under this scheme, initially, more than 1.13 lakh primary school teachers were also given special training, which continued every AY.



"As the department is revising the syllabus for the new AY, it was decided to add the contents of the scheme for primary classes, instead of implementing it as a separate scheme. Though there is no official intimation, likely, the scheme may not be extended separately," said a department source.



Meanwhile, the education department has announced training for primary teachers from classes 1 to 3 from June 1 to 3. Due to this, the school for these students will only commence on June 4.