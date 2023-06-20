Ennum Ezhuthum baseline survey for class 5 students to begin tomorrow

CHENNAI: After studying positive results of the Ennum Ezhuthum (literacy and numeracy) scheme for classes 1 to 3, the School Education Department will begin a baseline survey for class 5 students from June 21 till 30.



According to the announcement made by the education department in March, the EE scheme will be implemented to all students of classes 4 and 5 of government and aided schools in Tamil Nadu.

To address the learning gap induced during COVID-19 pandemic, the State government implemented the EE scheme in 2022-23 for students of classes 1 to 3. Through this scheme, the children were equipped with basics in subjects like mathematics, English and Tamil.

Additionally, to understand the learning difficulty of each student, a baseline survey was also held and subsequently students were divided into arumbu, mottu and malar categories. The survey for class 4 students will be skipped as they underwent the process while they were in class 3, stated the circular from the department.

Speaking to DT NEXT, a teacher of government primary school in Nagapattinam said, “We have been given instructions to conduct the survey for class 5 students and separate them into categories. For this, teachers have already been given lesson plans and went through necessary training last month.”

The teacher went on to say that as the scheme is focused on activity-based, students are more interested and involved in learning. “Positive learning attitude of students and steady improvement are the reasons to implement the scheme for other class students as well,”noted the teacher.