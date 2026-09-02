Ennore woman robs elderly of Rs 8 lakh, donates a portion to temple, arrested

According to Ambattur police, the complainant Gopalakrishnan, a resident of Compounder Ramasamy Street, Varadharajapuram, Ambattur, had filed a complaint that Rs 8 lakh kept in a locker at his house was stolen on August 20.

During the inquiry, his wife told the police that she had seen a woman leaving their house and when questioned, the woman claimed she had come to inquire about providing medical insurance and walked away quickly. Based on the complaint, Ambattur police registered a case and examined CCTV footage from the locality. The footage showed a woman conducting recce of houses in the area. A special team was formed to nab the culprit.