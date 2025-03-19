Ennore Oil Spill: Temporary relief to CPCL as NGT issues stay against notice seeking Rs 73 crore compensation

CHENNAI: Providing temporary relief to the Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL), the Southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has issued an interim stay against a notice served to the oil company by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) seeking Rs.73 crore against damages due to Ennore Oil Spill incident.

Hearing an appeal petition filed by CPCL against the TNPCB order of imposing the costs, the bench comprising judicial member Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati, on Wednesday, directed the CPCL to pay 50 percent of the environmental damage cost, which amounts to about Rs.19 Crore, or provide bank guarantee for the amount within 4 weeks to allow the appeal. Total environmental damage cost fixed is Rs. 38.24 crore.

During the hearing, the CPCL counsel alleged that the amount of environmental compensation was arrived at by the TNCPB before the quantification of the extent of the oil spill occurred. Based on the request, the bench issued an interim stay to the TNPCB notice to the CPCL and posted the next hearing on June 4.

It may be noted that the TNPCB directed CPCL to remit Rs. 73.68 crore as socio-economic damage cost and environmental damage cost due to the oil spill that occurred in December 2023 and warned of stringent action if the oil company fails to pay.

In a letter to CPCL, the Board explained that the IIT-Madras carried out quantification of oil spill and environmental impact assessment in Ennore Creek and the report of the IIT-Madras was assessed by a technical team.

The technical team computed 517 tonnes of oil spilled and calculated the environmental damage cost based on a methodology developed by Institute of Marine Environment and Resources in Vietnam. The team fixed Rs. 73.68 Crore to be collected from CPCL, of which Rs. 35.43 Crore will be towards socio-economic damage cost and Rs. 38.24 crore towards environmental damage cost.

The Board had also warned the CPCL of closure and stoppage of electricity if the costs are not paid on time.

