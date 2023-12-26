Ennore oil spill: Anbumani urge state govt to set up a commission headed by a retired judge

CHENNAI: PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss on Tuesday demanded the state government set up a commission headed by a retired judge to find out who was responsible for the oil spill in Ennore Creek.

"Till date, the government has not conducted any investigation into the cause of oil and chemical spills in the Ennore area. There is tremendous environmental damage to human and livestock resources. Appropriate technology to remove oil spills during such calamities is not used, " he told reporters after launching Pasumai Thaayagam's medical camp at Ernavur.

Dr Anbumani treated the public who had complaints of rashes, nausea and skin infections due to oil pollution. He added that due to climate change, floods may occur with every rain. "Another major flood will hit Chennai in the next five to six years. The state government should set up a committee or commission headed by a retired judge to find out who is responsible for this oil spill. CBI should investigate if necessary, " he said.

Dr Anbumani alleged that the government has failed to follow National Oil Spill Disaster Contingency Plan, 2015 in clearing the oil spill in Ennore and demanded adequate compensation for fishermen. Both the state and central agencies should ensure fair compensation for fishermen who had lost their livelihood due to coastal pollution, he added.

The PMK had already urged the state government to increase the compensation to the affected persons and implement the 'polluter pays' principle in full and had urged the restoration of the Ennore wetland.