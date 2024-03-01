Ennore oil spill: 10 spot-billed rescued pelicans released

CHENNAI: Nearly after two-months, the forest department released 10 spot-billed pelicans that were soaked in oil and rescued from Ennore after the oil spill incident, on Friday.

The birds were released at the same spot where they were rescued from.

The birds were treated and rehabilitated at Guindy National Park. As the birds recovered fully and began hunting live fish, the department decided to release them into the wild.

It may be noted that the department caught 11 spot-billed pelicans that were in a weak state but one bird died during the rescue due to fracture, an official said.

The oil spill in December affected the birds as they feed by plunging its neck and beak into the water. Within a few days after the incident, several birds died and many were found drenched in oil. Ennore estuary is a roosting and foraging spot for hundreds of pelicans.

After rescuing them, the forest department along with Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary washed the feathers of pelicans multiple times as oil rendered them unable to fly.

Moreover, when caught the birds weighed only around 3.8kg but after the rehabilitation, the weight increased up to 5kg.

It may be noted that after the oil spill incident, several pelicans covered in oil were spotted across several water bodies in the city.