Ennore ammonia gas leak: Ma Su meets persons admitted at Thiruvottiyur hospital

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian met the persons who have been admitted at Thiruvottiyur Hospital after the ammonia gas leak at a fertiliser manufacturing factory in Ennore, Chennai.

On Wednesday morning, Ennore residents had to undergo yet another scare after the crude oil spill as Ammonia gas leaked from Coromandel International Limited, creating panic in Periya Kuppam village.



A fisherman said that residents felt odour in the air and some residents started fainting.

Meanwhile, a Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) report on the gas leak said that the leak was from Coromandel International Limited, which is a fertilizer manufacturing facility and involved in the manufacture of Ammonium Phosphate Potash Sulphate (APPS).

"Ammonia gas leak detected in a sub-sea pipe in Ennore. This was noticed and stopped. The production head says the leak caused a strong smell and five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a health facility. They are fine now," the Tamil Nadu Environment and Forest Department said.

According to DIG, Joint Commissioner Avadi, Vijayakumar, "There are no more gas (ammonia) leaks at Ennore. People are back home. Medical and police teams are present at the spot."

Meanwhile, residents of Periya Kuppam fishing hamlet staged a demonstration in front of fertilizer manufacturing company Coromandel International Ltd due to ammonia gas leakage.



