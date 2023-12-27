Ennore ammonia gas leak: 42 patients hospitalized are in stable condition, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: After ammonia gas leakage from industry in Ennore, as many as 42 people were admitted to Government Stanley Hospital and a private hospital in the area on Wednesday.

The patients are stable and under treatment and will be discharged from the hospitals at the earliest, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian, after inquiring about the patients' health condition on Wednesday.

While addressing the media, the Minister stated that following the gas leak, the residents developed eye and chest irritation and were immediately taken to nearby hospitals by 16 ambulances on Tuesday night.

At least 36 patients were treated at Akash Hospital in Tiruvottriyur and 6 patients were, including three children, admitted to Stanley Hospital.

"Three patients are in ICU but no severity among them. The hospital provides treatment, and they are in a stable condition. The State Health Department along with Chennai Corporation has organized a medical camp at Periyakuppam for those who develop health issues due to gas leakage in the locality. Local residents are advised to utilize the health camp," added Subramanian.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister directed to shut down the industry temporarily for a week. The concerned department will inspect and ensure the guidelines have been followed by the company.