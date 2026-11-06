Ennam Pol Vazhkai: Dhanush rejects political labels, says God guides him, people stand by him

CHENNAI: Defiant amid speculation over his political leanings and allegations of being backed by the Centre-ruling BJP, actor Dhanush on Friday asserted that he was guided by God and had the backing of his fans and the people, dismissing suggestions that political forces were operating behind him.
“Several rumours are being spread about me, with claims that certain people are behind me and others are on my side. God is directing me; my fans are behind me and the people are by my side. The people are with me. ‘Ennam Pol Vazhkai’ (Life is shaped by one’s thoughts),” he said.
Speaking at the audio launch of his upcoming film OM here, Dhanush appeared to address the political jibes branding him the BJP’s ‘B-team’ or ‘C-team’ and allegations that the party was pulling the strings behind him.
“Whatever we say, people will have something to say. We cannot remain silent either. So, let us speak,” he remarked.
Explaining the significance of the film’s title, he said ‘Om’ was the sound associated with the creation of the universe, adding that every new creation was accompanied by such a sound.
On his career, Dhanush said his immediate focus was on his forthcoming films, making no announcement about any political plans.
Separately, outlining the welfare initiatives of the Dhanush Narpani Iyakkam, he announced plans to launch four free tuition centres within a fortnight — three in Chennai and one in Kanniyakumari.
The centres would be fully air-conditioned and equipped with structured facilities to support students’ academic development, he said. The initiative would be expanded across Tamil Nadu within two years, he added.