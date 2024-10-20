Enjoy your Sri Lankan vacay while sipping on Ceylon tea

CHENNAI: If you are looking for a vacation that’s a perfect blend of relaxation, adventure, and cultural richness, head to Sri Lanka. In addition to crystal-clear waters, pristine shores, and stunning sunsets, you’re in for a treat when all of them converge to create a beach paradise that will leave you awestruck.

Negombo: A charming beach town where you can just spend your day lounging by the shore and soaking up the sun.

Bentota: You cannot miss this tropical gem that seamlessly blends lush gardens with water sports and eco-friendly resorts. It’s a foodie paradise as well, with its delectable range of Indian, Chinese, and Sri Lankan cuisines served at beachside restaurants.

Udawalawe National Park: A dream-come-true for animal lovers who would have a ringside view of a herd of elephants roaming around. They can also be spotted bathing in the lake from afar. The up-close encounters with hyenas and eagles can leave you awestruck. Don’t miss the deer grazing in the deep forest, a python basking in the sun right in front of you and the vibrant birdlife that includes over 200 species.

Ceylon tea: You cannot visit Sri Lanka, and not sip on the myriad varieties of the world-famous Ceylon tea. For over 150 years, tea production has shaped the country’s economy. Also, visit the cinnamon-processing factories where you can see skilled workers scaling, processing, and rolling cinnamon bark into cylindrical quills. The extraction of cinnamon oil from leaves, is used in traditional tea blends, medicines, and modern aromatherapy.

Gemstones and crystals: Sri Lanka is the world;s oldest source of sapphires, with mines dating back to the 2nd Century AD. Known for the prized blue stone, gemstone mining employs traditional techniques, precision-cutting and polishing stones into stunning jewellery pieces.

Galle Fort: A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Galle Fort features architecture that’s a blend of Portuguese, Dutch, and British styles, with Galle Lighthouse standing on the southeast tip overlooking the ocean. It also serves as a perfect backdrop for Indian couples seeking intimate gatherings and destination weddings.

Beachside hotels: Some of Sri Lanka’s top beachside hotels include Shangri-La's Hambantota Resort & Spa, Double Tree by Hilton, Sheraton Kosgoda,Heritance Hotel in Negombo, and Heritance Ahungalla. For corporate events and gatherings, the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) in Colombo is an ideal venue.

Port City Colombo: A visionary project that aims to transform the country’s infrastructure and skyline, Port City Colombo is a hub for business and entertainment, and boasts of state-of-the-art road networks, efficient public transportation, and stunning skyscrapers.