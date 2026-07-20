Engineering counselling begins with 2.3 lakh applicants competing for 1.98 lakh seats

The counselling process will be held in three rounds and conclude on August 31. It follows the completion of admissions for special category candidates on July 18. Counselling for candidates eligible under the 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students also commenced on Monday.

Officials said 26,580 more seats are available for general counselling this year compared with last year. More than 75 per cent of the seats are expected to be filled by the end of the admission process.