Engineering admission rank list to be out on June 27: TNEA

CHENNAI: With the online certificate verification for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for this year completed, the much-awaited rank list will be published on June 27 (Friday).

The certificate verification process for TNEA is an online procedure, and candidates need to upload their documents, including Class 10 and 12 mark sheets, community certificates, and other relevant documents, to the official TNEA portal.

Accordingly, the Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE) conducts the verification to ensure the authenticity of the submitted documents. After random numbers were assigned to the students, the online certificate verification started on June 10 and ended on June 20 at midnight.

A senior official from the DoTE said that the TNEA 2025 online certificate verification has been completed, and students have also responded to the certificate verification status online with their queries. “Some students have not uploaded the required documents, and the student's facilitation centre has called those applicants at their registered mobile number and clarified the issues,” he added.

Stating that as the certificate verification was over for the students, all the applications will be scrutinized till June 26, the official said that the rank list will be published on June 27, which is the final process before the counselling.

“After releasing the rank list, grievances redressal for the students will start from June 28 to July 2,” the official said, adding the counselling dates could not be declared since the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has not released this year's academic calendar for technical institutions.”

The official also pointed out that last year (2024), the engineering counselling started on July 22 and ended on September 11.